Gail Sowash Langevin, of Williamsburg Virginia, died early in the morning on July 29, 2019. She was 64 years old. She earned her BS in English and a MS in Technical Writing from Old Dominion University. Gail had a remarkable career at NASA Langley where she worked first as a Technician in the Structures and Material Research Facility, then a Technical Editor, and later as Historian, Outreach and Protocol Coordinator. Upon retirement, a flag was flown in her honor over the US Capitol Building in Washington, DC.
Born in New Brunswick, NJ on July 21, she is preceded in death by her father William H. Sowash and sister Ann E. Sowash. Survivors include: mother Joan P. Sowash, two sons, The Rev. Eric I.G. Whitehair+, Dr. Thomas D. McQuigg and his wife Melissa Emory, her siblings Mary J. Sowash and Paul A. Sowash and his wife Virginia, two nieces Jessica Marchione and her husband Lawrence and Amanda Sowash and her fiancé Colton Puryear as well as two grand-nephews Colin and Max Marchione.
A memorial service will be held at Wesley United Methodist Church in Hampton, Virginia on Friday August 2, 2019, at 2 pm.
Memorials may be made to the Hampton History Museum, the Virginia Air and Space Museum, the Cancer Research Foundation, the Heritage Humane Society, or a .
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 1, 2019