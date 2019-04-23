Garl Lacy Gentry, Jr.,84, of Gloucester, Virginia died on January 26, 2019. He was the son of Garl L. Gentry, Sr. and Alpha Lawrence Gentry of Mt. Airy, North Carolina. He is survived by his wife, Patrician Nelson Gentry and their son, Travis Nelson Gentry. During high school, he worked at Huck's Drive-In earning the money to pay for flying lessons culminating his licensure as a private pilot. He contributed to his community as a member of the Civil Air patrol. In 1955, Garl enlisted in the US army and spent three years as an Aircraft Engine Mechanic. In 1963, he graduated from NC State College at Raleigh with a degree in Aerospace Engineering. He joined NASA Langley Research Center, Hampton, VA and began 32 years of service to our country's future. Evaluation of an aircraft design garnered Garl and his Team the prestigious Collier Trophy, one of the most coveted honors in the aerospace industry. His career took him to many place on many projects and generated honors and awards for success and dedication. He retired in 1995 after 32 years of service to the United States of America. The latter part of Garl's life was challenged in many ways. One of his valued caretakers was a Standard Poodle named Harry Lee specially trained for Garl at the Jasmine Charitable Trust, Hampton, VA. Remembrances may be made to The Jasmine Charitable Trust, c/o Old Point National Bank, Hampton, VA or Gloucester Mathews Humane Society. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory, 7192 Main Street, Gloucester, VA. Published in Daily Press on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary