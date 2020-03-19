Home

Garland "Nicky" Booker

Garland "Nicky" Booker Obituary
Garland "Nicky" Booker, age 60, passed away on March 15, 2020 at Sentara Heart Hospital in Norfolk. He graduated from Pembroke High School in 1978 and had been employed at Arconic (Howmet) since his senior year of high school. Nicky was a sports enthusiast, enjoyed coaching, and spending time with his family.

Garland is survived by his wife, Farina; 2 sons, Garland Jr. (LaToya) and Nicholas; 3 daughters, Tiffany, Gabrielle, and Courtney (Quinton); 6 grandchildren; 2 brothers, Michael (Leta) and Larry (Charlene); father, Leon Nelson; paternal grandmother, Bertese Booker; Mrs. Sharon Jenkins (mother of Garland Jr. and Tiffany); and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lyndola Booker Nelson; maternal grandparents, Hunter and Mildred Booker, and paternal grandfather, Rev. Howard Booker.

Funeral Service will be on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at the Fountain of Living Waters, 1457 Todds Lane, Hampton. Viewing will be 1 hour prior to the service. Interment immediately following at Parklawn Cemetary, N. Armistead Avenue, Hampton.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 19, 2020
