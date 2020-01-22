|
Newport News, Va. - Garland Jacques Ingram, 65, of Newport News earned his wings Saturday January 18, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his father William G. Ingram and is survived by his wife of 29 years, Vicki and his sons Aaron (Denise) and Wesley, his daughters Brandy McCreery and Andrea Kerner (Jeremy) and eight grandchildren. He is also survived by his mother, Jacqueline C. Ingram and his brother Brian (Barbara) and their children Matt and Chris.
A Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Amory Funeral Home, Grafton at 10:00 A.M.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Yorktown Masonic Lodge #205, 221 Ballard St. Yorktown VA 23690.
For further information go to Amoryfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 22, 2020