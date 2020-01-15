Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
(757) 827-4670
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
1:00 PM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Garland Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Garland Scott Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Garland Scott Smith Obituary
Garland "Scott" Smith, 53, of Newport News, Va, passed away on January 10, 2020. He is preceded in rest by his father, Donald V. Greathouse; grandparents, Thomas and Vera Morris. He is survived by his mother, Clara Greathouse; brothers, Douglas Smith (Michele), Donald C. Greathouse (Jane); sisters, Denise Whitt (Larry) Tammy Jefferson (Clyde); and many other family and friends who will miss him dearly. A celebration of life will be held at 1pm on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, 2551 N. Armistead Ave., Hampton, Va 23666 with a visitation to be held one hour prior. Interment will follow the service at Parklawn-Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Temple Baptist Church or the . Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Garland's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -