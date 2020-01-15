|
Garland "Scott" Smith, 53, of Newport News, Va, passed away on January 10, 2020. He is preceded in rest by his father, Donald V. Greathouse; grandparents, Thomas and Vera Morris. He is survived by his mother, Clara Greathouse; brothers, Douglas Smith (Michele), Donald C. Greathouse (Jane); sisters, Denise Whitt (Larry) Tammy Jefferson (Clyde); and many other family and friends who will miss him dearly. A celebration of life will be held at 1pm on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, 2551 N. Armistead Ave., Hampton, Va 23666 with a visitation to be held one hour prior. Interment will follow the service at Parklawn-Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Temple Baptist Church or the . Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 15, 2020