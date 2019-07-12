Garrett Sheron Bartlett, Sr., "Balou", began his earthly journey on December 12, 1955, Williamsburg, VA. He was the oldest of seven children born to Ms. Helen G. Bartlett.



At a young age, Garrett was baptized and joined Oak Grove Baptist Church.



He was raised in "Cooktown" and attended York County Public Schools, until his senior year when he transferred to the Williamsburg-James City County School System. After graduating from Lafayette High School, Garrett enlisted in the US Army as a Teletype Communications Operator, graduating at the top of his basic training class.



After being Honorably Discharge from the Army, Garrett returned to Virginia, where he married the love of his life and best friend, the former Karen Michelle Simpson. This union was blessed with forty-two years of marital bliss.



In 1983, Garrett studied Culinary Arts through the Colonial Williamsburg Apprenticeship Program, where he also graduated top of his class. In 1984, he traveled with his family to Washington, D.C. to work at the Ritz Carlton where he became a master of Culinary Cuisine, serving President Ronald Reagan and other dignitaries. Upon his return to Williamsburg in 1985, Garrett completed management courses through Colonial Williamsburg Hotel Properties, Inc. (CWHPI), and management training with Hospitality and Hotel/Restaurant Management, mastering in Ice Sculpting. During his seventeen-year tenure with the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, he became an Executive Chef at the Christiana Campbell's and King's Arms Taverns.



He was preceded in death by a sister, Debra Bartlett, a brother, Grayland Bartlett, grandparents, William H. and Mary C. Bartlett, an uncle, Lloyd Bartlett, two aunts, Bernice G. Lee and Virginia B. Franklin; a nephew, Devel Bartlett, and his mother-in-law, Martha Simpson. God blessed the union of Garrett and Karen with two wonderful children to cherish his memories, Garrett Sheron Bartlett, Jr. and Racquel-Leigh Bartlett; two precious granddaughters, Genesis Kamari Bartlett, and Karizma Lshai Aaliyah Bartlett. His memories will also be cherished by his mother, Helen G. King; siblings, Kirkland Bartlett, Sr. (Willnette), Angela Bartlett, Bruce Bartlett (Carlene), Lenora Bagby (Donnis); sister-in-law, Veronica Wilson (Reggie); brother-in-law, Willie Simpson (Judy); two uncles, Price Franklin and Charlie Martin; two aunt, Iris Jimmerson and Mickey Gresham (John); a very special cousin, Miranda P. Sadler; his hospice nurse, Polly Fulwider; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



A celebration of his life will be held 12:00 noon Saturday, July 13, 2019, in Whiting's Chapel. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home by 11:30 a.m. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, 7005 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com Published in Daily Press on July 12, 2019