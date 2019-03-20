Garry Stephen McLemore, 62, died February 23, 2019.He is survived by his father, Huel C McLemore, his brother, Patrick R McLemore, and his sister, Dianne McLemore Jewett. Also, local nieces and nephews, and aunts, uncles, and cousins, in Alabama.He is preceded in death by his mother, Cornelia H McLemore, and oldest brother, Eugene Bruce McLemore, both in 2003.Garry had a lifelong love of playing his guitar and he loved working on all kinds of electronics. He worked for Pro Music & Sound for many years before retiring. He particularly loved his amateur radio group, and will be missed by all who heard his voice, now silenced.Services will be held Saturday, March 23, 2018 at 11:00 am at First Presbyterian Church, Hampton, VA; Armistead Ave. and Victoria Blvd.Friends and family will gather in the Commons for refreshments after the service. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary