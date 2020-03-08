Home

Altmeyer Funeral Home
12893 Jefferson Avenue
Newport News, VA 23608
(757) 874-4200
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Gary H. Gibbons

Gary H. Gibbons Obituary
SFC Gary H. Gibbons, U.S. Army Retired (Hon)., passed February 29, 2020, at the age 79.

Gary was a mechanic, he worked medevac helicopters during the Vietnam war and he was an instructor after. Then shortly after the Gulf war he became a mechanic.

He is survived by his wife, Young Hui Gibbons; and his daughter, Florence T. Gibbons Langtry; his brother, Norman Gibbons and his wife, Betty; his niece, Teresa Gibbons and great-niece, Mikayla Gibbons.

A memorial service will be held Monday, March 9 at 11:00AM, at Altmeyer Funeral Home-Denbigh Chapel, 12893 Jefferson Ave., Newport News, VA 23608. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.AltmeyerFH.com.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 8, 2020
