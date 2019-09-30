Home

Gary H. "Bo" Merilic

Gary H. "Bo" Merilic Obituary
Gary "Bo" Henry Merilic, age 69, of Newport News, Virginia passed away on Thursday September 19, 2019. Bo was born October 9, 1949 in West Virginia to Ruby Pitt Merilic and Junior Thomas Merilic. He was a painter by trade, as were many family members before him, and was a proud Newport News native since the 1950s.

"Bo" is survived by his sisters, Patricia Duncan and her husband Gene; Carolyn Herndon; Gladys Richardson and her partner Jim Blankenship; his son, Gary Merilic Jr. and his wife, Tiffany; his step-daughter Barbara Sobczak, her husband Paul and their children; ex-wife Judy Merilic; his three grandchildren, Alexus, Anthony and Dominick; and many loving nieces and nephews. "Bo" was preceded in death by his mother, Ruby Pitt Merilic, his father Junior Thomas Merilic, and his brother Ronnie Merilic.

The family wishes to express a special thank you to neighbors Teressa, Fleet and Sid for taking the time to care and look out for Bo.

A Celebration of Life memorial for Bo will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Home Of Pat Duncan, 22088 Haynes Ln., Carrollton, VA 23314, followed by a small reception.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.parklawn-woodfh.com for the Merilic family.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 30, 2019
