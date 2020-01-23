Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Gloucester Point Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Gloucester Point Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Mangrum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Lyn Mangrum

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Lyn Mangrum Obituary
Gary L. Mangrum, age 52, of Hayes, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, January 16, 2020. He was employed by Huntington Ingalls Industries as a Shipfitter for nine years, before working as a brick mason for more than 20 years. In his free time, he enjoyed freshwater fishing, cooking, baking, rooting for the Dallas Cowboys and above all, spending time with his family and church family. Gary was an active member of Gloucester Point Baptist Church, serving as a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, youth leader, Lay-Minister, and volunteered with the Upward sports Ministry. Parents, Linwood and Ruth Mangrum, brothers, Garmon, Don, and sister, Cathy, preceded him in death. Gary is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Barbara, four children, Travis (McKenna), Terry Jr. (Alexis), Brandy (Justin), Tammy Chapman; seven grandchildren, Terry III, Jayden, Lili, Rachel, Destiny, Christopher, Avery as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. A Celebration of Life service conducted by the Reverend Ray Goude, Jr., will be held, 2:00 pm, Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Gloucester Point Baptist Church; the family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm before the service. Inurnment will be private. In memory of Gary, memorial contributions may be made to Gloucester Point Baptist Church ATTN: Building Fund, PO Box 305, Gloucester Point, Virginia 23062. Gary will be greatly missed and remembered for his humble, gentle and kind spirit. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -