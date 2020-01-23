|
Gary L. Mangrum, age 52, of Hayes, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, January 16, 2020. He was employed by Huntington Ingalls Industries as a Shipfitter for nine years, before working as a brick mason for more than 20 years. In his free time, he enjoyed freshwater fishing, cooking, baking, rooting for the Dallas Cowboys and above all, spending time with his family and church family. Gary was an active member of Gloucester Point Baptist Church, serving as a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, youth leader, Lay-Minister, and volunteered with the Upward sports Ministry. Parents, Linwood and Ruth Mangrum, brothers, Garmon, Don, and sister, Cathy, preceded him in death. Gary is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Barbara, four children, Travis (McKenna), Terry Jr. (Alexis), Brandy (Justin), Tammy Chapman; seven grandchildren, Terry III, Jayden, Lili, Rachel, Destiny, Christopher, Avery as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. A Celebration of Life service conducted by the Reverend Ray Goude, Jr., will be held, 2:00 pm, Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Gloucester Point Baptist Church; the family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm before the service. Inurnment will be private. In memory of Gary, memorial contributions may be made to Gloucester Point Baptist Church ATTN: Building Fund, PO Box 305, Gloucester Point, Virginia 23062. Gary will be greatly missed and remembered for his humble, gentle and kind spirit. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 23, 2020