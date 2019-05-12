Home

Gary Massey died Wednesday afternoon in a motorcycle accident on Route 17 in Yorktown. Gary, born September 10, 1955, was a lifetime resident of Hampton, Virginia, and a 1974 graduate of Bethel High School. He is survived by his daughter, Racheal, his fiancé, Bonita Deweese, both of Hampton, and his sisters, Peggy Weaver and Wilma (Willi) Frank of Clarksville, Tennessee. A Celebration of Life will be held Monday afternoon, May 13th, at Abundant Life Tabernacle, 101 Blackburn Lane, Hampton, VA, beginning with a short service for family and friends at 5:00 in the church sanctuary, followed at 6:00 by a motorcycle cavalcade to the church to continue the celebration. For more information and a detailed obituary please go to www.berceusefuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on May 12, 2019
