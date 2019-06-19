Home

POWERED BY

Services
NICKELSON-CUMMINGS FUNERAL HOME - HAMPTON
4304 VICTORIA BOULEVARD
Hampton, VA 23669
(757) 728-0122
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
NICKELSON-CUMMINGS FUNERAL HOME - HAMPTON
4304 VICTORIA BOULEVARD
Hampton, VA 23669
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Mountain Moving Faith Outreach Ministries
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary McClenney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary McClenney Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gary McClenney Jr. Obituary
Gary McClenney Jr.

Gary McClenney Jr., 51, of Hampton, VA passed away June 15, 2019. Gary is preceded in death by his mother Wadene Bryant McClenney and is survived by his father Gary McClenney Sr., his sister Phoebe Johnson, brother-in-law Kevin Johnson, and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, aunts and uncles. The viewing will take place from 3 – 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, at Nickelson-Cummings Funeral Home. A celebration service will follow on Friday, June 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Mountain Moving Faith Outreach Ministries.

Please sign guestbook at dailypress.com/obituaries
Published in Daily Press on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now