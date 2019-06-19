|
Gary McClenney Jr.
Gary McClenney Jr., 51, of Hampton, VA passed away June 15, 2019. Gary is preceded in death by his mother Wadene Bryant McClenney and is survived by his father Gary McClenney Sr., his sister Phoebe Johnson, brother-in-law Kevin Johnson, and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, aunts and uncles. The viewing will take place from 3 – 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, at Nickelson-Cummings Funeral Home. A celebration service will follow on Friday, June 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Mountain Moving Faith Outreach Ministries.
