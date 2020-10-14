Gary O'Neal Forrest passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 after a very short illness with cancer. Gary was born in Newport News on March 11, 1954. His parents, Lemuel Edward "Buddy" Forrest and Pauline Viola O'Neal, his aunts and uncles, Barbara O'Neal, Estelle and Jimmy Keith, Sybil and Ray Goodman, and Norma and Tommy Craigs preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Martha Hogge Forrest, step-children, Robin Wood Smith, Martha C. "Marty" Wood and Catherine Wood "Billie" Holbrooks, as well as 5 step-grandchildren. Also surviving and left to cherish his memories are his sister and brother-in-law, Wanda and Carlton Carter of Roanoke, and cousins, Phyllis Fritschi, Brad Goodman and Dale (Beverly) Goodman of Newport News.
Gary was a 1974 graduate of Warwick High School. He worked for the C&O Railroad for nearly 10 years. In 1988, he went to work for Bendix Corp. as a Machinist. Bendix was then sold to Siemens Automotive and then to Continental. After 25 plus years of dedicated service, Gary retired from Continental in 2014.
Gary lived his entire life in Newport News except for 6 months in Warrenton, Virginia. His favorite pastime was riding his Harley Davidson Motorcycle and enjoying the open water on his boat.
A Graveside Funeral Service will be held at Parklawn Memorial Park on Thursday, October 15, at 2:00 pm. Face masks are required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society
by phone at 800-227-2345 or online at www.cancer.org
.