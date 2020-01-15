|
Gary Robert Turner, 66, a native and lifelong resident of Hampton, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020. He retired from Newport News Shipyard after 43 years of service, and loved hunting, fishing, and riding his Harley.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Edith Turner. He is survived by his significant other, Julie Blough; daughters, Corey Turner and Amber Turner; sisters, Sandie Turner (Harold Hood), Connie Limandri, and Sharon Acton (Ed); and nephews, Paul Limandri, Jeff Limandri and Brandon Acton.
A Celebration of Gary's life will be held Sunday, Jan. 19, 3:00 PM, at New Hope Pentecostal Holiness Church, 80 Groome Road, Newport News.
Donations in Gary's memory may be made to the . Online condolences to claytorrollins.com . Claytor Rollins Funeral Home, Poquoson, is assisting with arrangements.
"He was a loving father and brother."
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 15, 2020