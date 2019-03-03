Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Spruill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Spruill

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gary Spruill Obituary
James Gary Spruill passed away Feb. 28, 2019 after a long illness. He was born in Rocky Mount N.C to Helen Spruill Miller and James Millard Spruill. He owned a remodeling business before coming to work as the maintenance man for the Daily Press Newspaper. He is survived by his best friend and wife, Linda Spruill, his sons Corey James Spruill and Casey Owen Spruill, his sister Sandra Spruill Hampton and nephews and nieces. He will be missed. Burial will be at a later date.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.