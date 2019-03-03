|
|
James Gary Spruill passed away Feb. 28, 2019 after a long illness. He was born in Rocky Mount N.C to Helen Spruill Miller and James Millard Spruill. He owned a remodeling business before coming to work as the maintenance man for the Daily Press Newspaper. He is survived by his best friend and wife, Linda Spruill, his sons Corey James Spruill and Casey Owen Spruill, his sister Sandra Spruill Hampton and nephews and nieces. He will be missed. Burial will be at a later date.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 3, 2019