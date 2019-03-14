The Honorable Kentucky Colonel Gary Wendell Sink, age 73, of Dutton, Virginia delivered his last joke on March 6th, 2019. His struggle with cancer was thankfully brief, and he took comfort in his ability to be surrounded by his family and friends as he transitioned through. Gary was born in 1945 to Lloyd and Melva (Saul) Sink in Newport News Virginia. He grew up, went to school, joined the Marine Corps Reserves, married a beautiful woman, had even more beautiful children, and along the way collected the best group of friends anyone could ever ask for. A builder for most of his life, he found his best job upon retirement, working as a mate on the Wendy Daze Charter, helping people catch Rockfish. In heaven you will find him with his faithful dog Max doing one of the two things he was best known for; helping people or fishing, or both at the same time.Following his wishes, there will not be a service, but well wishers are encouraged to pour a healthy glass of Woodford Reserve and drink it adjacent the nearest body of water. Toast to a life well lived and a guy well loved. He will be greatly missed by his dear wife of 47 years, Alice (Bright) Sink, his daughters Jaime (Sink) Hammer and Erin (Sink) Bagnall, his well loved grandchildren Cayla, Connor and Teague, along with the multitude of dear friends he met along the way.A celebration of life will be held at a later date, when the weather warms, and guests can enjoy fresh crabs, BBQ (North Carolina style) and start to drink the cases of bourbon he purchased on a discount so good he could not pass it up. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Melanoma Research Foundation. www.melanoma.org Published in Daily Press on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary