|
|
Gary Williams, age 59, transitioned into glory on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Gary was born and raised in Boston, Massachusetts and later moved to Hampton, Virginia in 2000. He was preceded in death by his parents Stanley and Constance Williams of Jamaica, and his brother Dennis Williams Sr. He was a graduate of Boston Technical High School in Boston, Massachusetts, attended University of Massachusetts at Amherst for Engineering, and also received his Associates degree in Business Administration from Thomas Nelson Community College in Hampton, Virginia.
After marrying the love of his life Gail Williams, he moved to Hampton, VA and began his professional career working for Ferguson Enterprises, Portfolio Recovery Associates, Geico, Boo Williams AAU Summer League, and Huntington Ingalls Shipyard. For the majority of his professional career Gary worked in an office, however his most rewarding jobs was working as a marine painter for Huntington Ingalls Shipyard in Newport News, VA and as a score keeper for the Boo Williams AAU Summer League. Gary was an active member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 61 and Liberty Baptist Church in Hampton, VA. Raised in the church, Gary served as an altar boy for the Episcopal Church, choir member, parking lot director, ministry leader, and enjoyed helping the elderly and his community in Boston, MA and Hampton, VA.
As a young boy, Gary played hockey and basketball. Gary was a Massachusetts lover for life. Every sports team in Massachusetts was his favorite team. From the Celtics to the Patriots. Everyone who knew Gary was very aware of how much he defended his teams, even if they cheated.
Gary was a devoted man of God. He honored Jesus and read the Word every morning before starting his day. He was a dedicated follower of Christ and lived his life every day in such a manner to bring glory to his Father's name. Gary was a devoted son, husband, father, grandfather, Godfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and most important: a friend to all. He would help anyone in need without hesitation and without the expectation of anything in return. He was charismatic and his smile could give the sun a run for its money. While we may mourn here, we know that he's making heaven just a little bit brighter.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Gail Williams; daughter, Mayauda Bowens of Upper Marlboro, MD; two grandsons, Quentin and Marcellus Bowens of Upper Marlboro, MD; brother, Robert Williams (Natalie) of New Jersey; nephews, Dennis Williams Jr. (Chivohn) of Atlanta, GA., Adam Williams of Boston, MA, and Robert Williams Jr. of New Jersey; God daughter, Allyssa Kiser of Loganville, GA and a host of cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Liberty Baptist Church, 1021 Big Bethel Rd, Hampton, VA. Burial will take place immediately after at Parklawn Memorial Park, 2551 N Armistead Ave, Hampton, VA. The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Liberty Baptist Church prior to the commencement of the funeral services. Arrangements by Ronald C. Perkins Funeral Home
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 12, 2019