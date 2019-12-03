Home

POWERED BY

Services
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
For more information about
Gary Coats
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Hampton Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Coats
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Winston Coats


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Winston Coats Obituary
Gary Winston Coats, age 66, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Gary was born in Brockton, MA. He spent most of his life in Virginia. Gary was a living example of the Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 – "And be kind and compassionate to one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."

Survived by his sister and caregiver, Amy Coats Fowler, his nephew, John Fowler, III, niece, Jennifer Vincent and family Keith, Tyler, Madie and Josh Vincent.

Gary will be remembered as a bright shining light in the Berkley South Apartment Community and Hampton Sentara Nursing home.

Gary loved and impacted the lives of many people. He easily made friends and was quick to lend a helpful hand. Gary approached life with innocence, kindness, a beautiful soul, and trusting spirit. He had a positive influence on all those around him and will be deeply missed.

A graveside will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, December 4 at Hampton Memorial Gardens, 155 Butler Farm Road, Hampton with Charlotte C. Dillow, Celebrant, officiating.

Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, Hampton.

Memorial donations can be made to the Foodbank of the Virginia Peninsula, 2401 Aluminum Drive, Hampton, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -