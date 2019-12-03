|
Gary Winston Coats, age 66, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Gary was born in Brockton, MA. He spent most of his life in Virginia. Gary was a living example of the Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 – "And be kind and compassionate to one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."
Survived by his sister and caregiver, Amy Coats Fowler, his nephew, John Fowler, III, niece, Jennifer Vincent and family Keith, Tyler, Madie and Josh Vincent.
Gary will be remembered as a bright shining light in the Berkley South Apartment Community and Hampton Sentara Nursing home.
Gary loved and impacted the lives of many people. He easily made friends and was quick to lend a helpful hand. Gary approached life with innocence, kindness, a beautiful soul, and trusting spirit. He had a positive influence on all those around him and will be deeply missed.
A graveside will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, December 4 at Hampton Memorial Gardens, 155 Butler Farm Road, Hampton with Charlotte C. Dillow, Celebrant, officiating.
Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, Hampton.
Memorial donations can be made to the Foodbank of the Virginia Peninsula, 2401 Aluminum Drive, Hampton, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 3, 2019