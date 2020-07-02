On Saturday, June 27th, 2020, Gathen Ann Bailey passed away at age 75 in Riverside Hospital with her family by her side. Ann was born December 1st, 1944 in South Boston, Virginia. She married and moved to Newport News, Virginia where she began her family. Mom later became Jehovah's friend and as one of his witnesses on July 10, 1970!



Ann began to grow her spiritual family, and that family continued to grow right up to her departure. She loved cooking, gardening and sewing, but closest to her heart was her ministry work in the community. Ann was a very giving person and had a strong spirit. Her encouragement and wisdom would always prove to be on time and welcomed. Everywhere she went she was sure to make a friend with whomever she met. Ann was preceded in death by her mother Alvictor Hughes, father Gather Hughes; sisters Delores Hayes and Gloria Hughes; her brother, William Hughes; her son Shelton Dion Bailey; her daughter Deitrich A. Bailey and her husband George H. Bailey, Sr. Ann is survived by her sons Terry L. Bailey and George H. Bailey, Jr. and daughter Sheera M. Bailey, her grandsons Terry J. Bailey, Dwayne Wellons, Aramis D. Bailey, and Timothy M. Bailey, as well as a host of great grand children, cousins and nephews. Ann was loved very dearly by all her family and friends. We will all miss her and look forward to being with her real soon in paradise.



