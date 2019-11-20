|
Gay Day Robinson Davis, of Pahrump, NV passed away on Saturday, November 8, 2019 with her husband, Joe P. Davis by her side. She was born in Amonate, VA into a large loving family and graduated from Tazewell High in 1968. Gay was 69 years old. Gay was employed by VDOT as a draftsman for 26 years retiring on disability in 1996. She lived in Zuni, VA for many years where she raised her daughter, Shelly.
She moved to Riverside, CA when she married Joe P. Davis of Hampton, VA. Together they traveled, enjoyed the beautiful weather and met and shared the company of many friends. Gay's artist brush was a crochet hook. She was a master at making beautiful afghans and shawls. Many babies have been blessed with the beautiful dresses and blankets she crocheted and trimmed with ribbons and beads. If you where given one of those dresses or blankets, you truly have a treasure to enjoy and cherish. She was so very loving and generous and was always making something she wanted to share with someone she had met, Gay was predeceased by her parents Floyd and Obra Smith Day, three brothers Earl Day, Raymond Day, and Ronald Day, four sisters Goldie Gillispie, Lou Mavity, Myrtle Day, and Phyllis Cook. Gay is survived by her loving husband of 19 years Joe P. Davis, her daughter Shelly Robinson Estes and her husband Tyler of Richmond, Va and Her sister Deline Day Laxton and her husband Thomas Laxton of Kingsland, GA. Gay was a kind generous lady and she will be greatly missed. Private services will be held in California. If you would like to give a memorial to Gay's life, please consider donating to the s.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 20, 2019