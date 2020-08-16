Gaylen WAYNE Roach, age 70, of Poquoson, VA passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at his home. Wayne was born in San Antonio, TX on November 16, 1949. He was a York HS graduate and a veteran of the United States Navy. Wayne was employed at the Yorktown Power Station (Dominion Energy) until his retirement.



Wayne loved life, was a devoted father and a kind and loving man to everyone he knew. He was a sports fan with a passion for Virginia Tech football and NASCAR. He was a huge Doors fan and donned the leather pants to boot. He scored a major check off his bucket list when he finally bought and rode his first Harley-Davidson Electra Glide.



He was survived by his wife of 48 years, Sarah; sons, Brian of Jamestown, ND, Danny of Poquoson, VA, and Cory (Sharon) of Poquoson, VA and three grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Mike (Marlene) Roach; his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Floyd Michael Roach, Sr and Margaret Rogers Roach; one sister Debra Beverly; one grandson, Christopher; one nephew, Sean and one nephew LJ Beverly.



Due to the current health pandemic, a Celebration of Wayne's life will be held at a later date.



Arrangements and heartfelt guidance by Claytor Rollins Funeral Home in Poquoson, VA.



