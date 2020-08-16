1/1
Gaylen Wayne Roach
1949 - 2020
Gaylen WAYNE Roach, age 70, of Poquoson, VA passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at his home. Wayne was born in San Antonio, TX on November 16, 1949. He was a York HS graduate and a veteran of the United States Navy. Wayne was employed at the Yorktown Power Station (Dominion Energy) until his retirement.

Wayne loved life, was a devoted father and a kind and loving man to everyone he knew. He was a sports fan with a passion for Virginia Tech football and NASCAR. He was a huge Doors fan and donned the leather pants to boot. He scored a major check off his bucket list when he finally bought and rode his first Harley-Davidson Electra Glide.

He was survived by his wife of 48 years, Sarah; sons, Brian of Jamestown, ND, Danny of Poquoson, VA, and Cory (Sharon) of Poquoson, VA and three grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Mike (Marlene) Roach; his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Floyd Michael Roach, Sr and Margaret Rogers Roach; one sister Debra Beverly; one grandson, Christopher; one nephew, Sean and one nephew LJ Beverly.

Due to the current health pandemic, a Celebration of Wayne's life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements and heartfelt guidance by Claytor Rollins Funeral Home in Poquoson, VA.

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson
836 Poquoson Avenue
Poquoson, VA 23662
757-868-6641
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson

1 entry
August 15, 2020
Wayne was always fun to work with. Condolences to his family.
Suzanne Walling
Friend
