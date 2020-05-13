Gaynelle B. McNichols
On May 1, 2020 Gaynelle Brown McNichols died peacefully in her home at Achilles. For many years, she was an interpreter in Colonial Williamsburg, VA, retiring in 2009. She did extensive work in researching the history of, and developing programs for, the Gaol and Colonial Capitol. Outside of work, she enjoyed reading and spending time with her family and dog (Max) and cat (Fiona). Gaynelle is survived by her sisters, Betty Setterholm and Joanne Brown; her son, Wade; her grandchildren, Alton, Grace, and Madeline; her nieces, Ericka Fox and Betty Lou Sammons; her grandniece and nephew, Kandice Wauhop and Joseph Fox; and her great grandnephews, Micah, Lucas, and Jesse Wauhop. Memorial contributions can be made to the Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society: P.O. Box 385, Gloucester, VA 23061 or Bread for Life Food Pantry: 6262 Main Street, Gloucester VA 23061. A celebration of life will be held at a time and location to be determined. Arrangements by Hogg Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
