Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Funeral Home of Leesburg
201 Edwards Ferry Road NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
(703) 777-1414
For more information about
Gearlean Keaton
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Home of Leesburg
201 Edwards Ferry Road NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Home of Leesburg
201 Edwards Ferry Road NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
View Map

Gearlean B. Keaton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gearlean B. Keaton Obituary
Gearlean B. Keaton, 89, of Hampton, VA born Sept. 7, 1930 crossed the chilly River Jordan on February 18, 2020 to her eternal home where every day is Sunday and Sabbath shall have no end.

Attending church all her life, Gearlean was known as a powerful Prayer Warrior. She prayed daily for all and greeted everyone with a hug, a smile and the words, "God Bless You."

A homemaker, Gearlean was devoted to her nine children and loved to grow flowers and vegetables.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at her home church, Emmanuel Grace Baptist Church, 3301 Kecoughtan Road, Hampton, VA 23661.
Published in Daily Press from Feb. 23 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gearlean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -