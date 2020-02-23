|
|
Gearlean B. Keaton, 89, of Hampton, VA born Sept. 7, 1930 crossed the chilly River Jordan on February 18, 2020 to her eternal home where every day is Sunday and Sabbath shall have no end.
Attending church all her life, Gearlean was known as a powerful Prayer Warrior. She prayed daily for all and greeted everyone with a hug, a smile and the words, "God Bless You."
A homemaker, Gearlean was devoted to her nine children and loved to grow flowers and vegetables.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at her home church, Emmanuel Grace Baptist Church, 3301 Kecoughtan Road, Hampton, VA 23661.
Published in Daily Press from Feb. 23 to Feb. 26, 2020