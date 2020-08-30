Gene C. Fletcher, 91, passed away August 28, 2020 in Newport News, Virginia. Gene was born in Lamar, Colorado to the late L.C. and Marian Fletcher. He was a retired U. S. Army First Sergeant, having served his country from 1948 to 1970. Gene enjoyed reading, walking his dog and the computer. He was a resident of Newport News from March 1964-June 1974 and from April 1993 until his death.
Survivors include his loving wife of 71 years, Jeanette Smith Fletcher; two daughters, Diana Doren of Newport News and Ellen Brewer (Bill) of Monrovia, Maryland; four grandchildren, Jennifer Levy-McCown, Chicago, IL, Rachel Figura, Asheville, NC, Sara Levy, Los Angeles, CA, and Ryan Doren of Tampa, FL; three great grandchildren, Grant and Chloe Figura and Fitzgerald Levy-McCown.
In his memory he requested donations be made to either Peninsula SPCA, 523 J. Clyde Morris Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601, peninsulaspca.org
or American Red Cross of Coastal Virginia, Donation Processing Center, P.O. Box 1120, Richmond, VA 23218-1120. Inurnment will take place in Lamar, CO at a later date. Please leave online condolences at www.wjsmithandson.com