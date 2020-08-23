Gene Harrell, 84, peacefully passed away on August 18, 2020, in his home at Gloucester Point, with his wife, Jeannie, by his side. Gene graduated from Elon College, 1954, with a BA in Math/Physics. He worked for the Newport News Shipyard for 35 years in the Nuclear Field from 1958 until he retired in 1993. Gene's favorite years were when he was Planning Manager of the refueling and inactivation at the Naval Reactors Facility in Idaho Falls, Idaho. While there, Gene bought a horse (Chief) and rode all over the mountains. He would have retired there if Jeannie had let him! Gene joined the Warwick Lions Club in 1972 and was active in many of their projects. For many of the Minstrel shows, Gene helped Produce and Direct as he was referred to as Mr. Interlocutor. He was an active member of Bethany United Methodist Church, Gloucester Point, where he went on mission trips, regularly attended Sunday school and enjoyed singing bass in the choir. All loved Gene. Preceded in death were Gene's parents, Frank and Ethel Harrell; brother, Frankie; son, Ronnie, and stepson, Rick Bollinger. Gene leaves his devoted wife of almost 40 years, Jeannie. Children, Debbie Eriksen, Frank Harrell (Lynn) and Stepdaughter Lizz Epperson (Greg); Grandchildren, Nick and Chris Eriksen, Kyle (Samantha) Rowley and Dawn Rowley and several great-grandchildren. Sisters Ann Stigall, Peggy (Bobby) Powell; brother, Oscar (Elva) Harrell. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 24, 2020, in Bethany United Methodist Church Cemetery, Gloucester Point. Memorial donations may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 527, Gloucester Point, Va. 23062. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, social distancing is mandatory. We want to thank Riverside Hospice for their loving care they gave Gene, especially to Samantha White and George Coleman. Service under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.



