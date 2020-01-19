|
Gene Molan (Burglar/Burg) Ferguson June 30, 1940 – January 11, 2020. Gene passed away peacefully in home, surrounded in love with his family. He is preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Ann; infant daughter & son. Parents, Ernestine (Teen) & Sinclair (Sinky) Ferguson. He is survived by siblings, Berlyn Billeter; Lauren (Big Boy) Ferguson (MaryLou); Archie (Skipper) Ferguson (Wilma). Step son, Scott Smith; two special granddaughters, Danielle Smith; Nikki Warren. Many nieces/nephews and friends he considered family.
Viewing Jan 22 (Wed) 4-7 pm at Claytor Rollins Funeral Home; Memorial service with Masonic Rites Jan 23 (Thurs) at 1:00 pm Trinity United Methodist Church. Burial will be private followed by a reception at 5 pm at his home 8 Berwick St.
Classic Car owners are welcomed to drive their classic car (weather permitting) to honor Gene at his memorial. Special parking available.
Donations can be made to Poquoson Fire and Rescue. Full Obituary at: www.claytorrollins.com
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 19, 2020