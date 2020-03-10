|
|
Gene Taylor Allender, 92, of Williamsburg, VA, passed on March 6, 2020 of heart failure.
Life started in Ottumwa, Iowa as the only child of Wilma T. Garnet and Benjamin F. Allender of Ottumwa, IA.
Attended Iowa State University, Ames IA, transferred to the Army, rethought that decision and graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy Annapolis, MD and Naval Post Graduate School in Monterey, CA. After retiring from the Navy, received his CPA.
Gene met his wife, Charlotte Guedalia, on a blind date at the USNA and were married for over 59 years. Gene was a die-hard golfer and angler; wore out his How to Repair books, and volunteered at Sentara Bayside Hospital in Va Beach and Sentra Williamsburg Hospital.
Gene is survived by his son, Gregory T. and daughter, Caryn T.
Memorial service will be at Old Donation Episcopal Church, 4449 N Witchduck Rd, Va Beach on March 16, 2020 at 1:30.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice House & Support Care of Williamsburg, www.williamsburghospice.org. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 10, 2020