Geneva "Gene" Fauquet Bressette, 92, passed away Sept. 19, at her home. The last born of 8 children, Geneva grew up in Mystic CT. She met and married Walter Bressette of Westerly RI. The couple relocated to Hampton VA when Walter (deceased) joined the newly formed NASA Space Program. They raised 6 children, Victoria Quinn (deceased), Walter Bressette, Jr., Mary Hartzheim, Patricia Jenkins, Michael Bressette (deceased), Catherine Tatlock. Gene spent the last 3 decades becoming an expert in genealogy. She was relentless in searching for her French-born ancestors. Both her parents were immigrants, her father from France and her mother from Nova Scotia. After their deaths, she was determined to find their birthplaces and discover her family roots. She was very successful and now the French, Canadian, and USA relatives are joined together.
In her earlier years, she was a seamstress, sewing her children's clothes and making keepsake dolls. Up until a few years ago she was an avid Bingo player, always with reserved seating. A private family service will be held. If desired, donations can be made to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Hampton, or St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, Yorktown.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 29, 2019