Geneva Cordella Byars, of Hampton, Virginia, went to be with our Heavenly Father on August 10, 2020. Geneva was born on February 4, 1946, at Herndon Heights, West Virginia. Upon graduating from high school with honors, she started her long career with the Department of the Army. After over 35 years, she retired as an analyst with the Army.



After her retirement, Geneva was a very active volunteer with the Chapel of the Centurion at Fort Monroe, VA. She also volunteered with the public library.



Geneva was predeceased by her parents, Ozie and Effie Byars, by two brothers, Ted and Bruce Byars, and nephew, Mark Miles. She will be greatly missed by her five siblings, Bonnie Byars, Mildred (Robert) Schackel, Linda (Jim) Travis, Rita (Walt) McNeely, and Rick (Connie) Byars. She is also survived by two nieces and ten nephews.



A graveside memorial service will be held at Blue Ridge Cemetery, Beckley, West Virginia, later this fall. A memorial service will be held at the Chapel of the Centurion at a later date.



