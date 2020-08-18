1/
Geneva Cordella Byars
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Geneva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geneva Cordella Byars, of Hampton, Virginia, went to be with our Heavenly Father on August 10, 2020. Geneva was born on February 4, 1946, at Herndon Heights, West Virginia. Upon graduating from high school with honors, she started her long career with the Department of the Army. After over 35 years, she retired as an analyst with the Army.

After her retirement, Geneva was a very active volunteer with the Chapel of the Centurion at Fort Monroe, VA. She also volunteered with the public library.

Geneva was predeceased by her parents, Ozie and Effie Byars, by two brothers, Ted and Bruce Byars, and nephew, Mark Miles. She will be greatly missed by her five siblings, Bonnie Byars, Mildred (Robert) Schackel, Linda (Jim) Travis, Rita (Walt) McNeely, and Rick (Connie) Byars. She is also survived by two nieces and ten nephews.

A graveside memorial service will be held at Blue Ridge Cemetery, Beckley, West Virginia, later this fall. A memorial service will be held at the Chapel of the Centurion at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R.Hayden Smith Funeral Home - Hampton
245 South Armistead Avenue
Hampton, VA 23669
757-723-3191
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R.Hayden Smith Funeral Home - Hampton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved