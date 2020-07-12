Gentry Joe "Buddy" Meade, 85, went to heave July 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry O. and Maggie Meade; his brother, Jack; and his sisters, Shelvia and Dolly. He is survived by his loving wife, Virginia; brother, Jerry (Xiuzhen); sister, Peggy (Morris); sister-in-law, Peggy Meade; daughters, Karen Miller and Sherry Vogel; son, Dennis (Donna) Dennis; grandchildren, Devon, Time, Brenda; great grandchildren, Gabriel, Lennon, and Andy, a soon to arrive great great grandchild; nephews, Kenny, Gary, and Zhongxin; nieces, Shawna, Shannon, Mandy, and their extended families. Buddy served in the Navy and Marine Corp Reserve and retired from C and O Railroad. He loved to run, fish, and hunt. He had good friends like Paul Davis and Red Erby and many more. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to Covid-19. Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.



