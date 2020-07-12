1/1
Genty Joe Meade
Gentry Joe "Buddy" Meade, 85, went to heave July 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry O. and Maggie Meade; his brother, Jack; and his sisters, Shelvia and Dolly. He is survived by his loving wife, Virginia; brother, Jerry (Xiuzhen); sister, Peggy (Morris); sister-in-law, Peggy Meade; daughters, Karen Miller and Sherry Vogel; son, Dennis (Donna) Dennis; grandchildren, Devon, Time, Brenda; great grandchildren, Gabriel, Lennon, and Andy, a soon to arrive great great grandchild; nephews, Kenny, Gary, and Zhongxin; nieces, Shawna, Shannon, Mandy, and their extended families. Buddy served in the Navy and Marine Corp Reserve and retired from C and O Railroad. He loved to run, fish, and hunt. He had good friends like Paul Davis and Red Erby and many more. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to Covid-19. Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Daily Press on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
