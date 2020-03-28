|
Geoffrey Novash Giles passed away on February 6, 2020, at age 74. Geoffrey spent most of his military and State Department career overseas, before retiring in Williamsburg, VA.
He was born in Baltimore, Maryland. After earning a Bachelor's degree from Duke University, Durham, NC, in 1968, he joined the U.S. Air Force, receiving his commission in 1969. Geoffrey also earned a Master of Arts degree in Public Administration from Ball State University in 1979. While stationed in Germany in 1984, he met his wife, a lawyer. After several years of military service overseas, he joined the U.S. Air Force Reserve Officer cadre and began his career as a U.S. State Department Officer, which took him and his family around the world for many years.
Retiring in 2010, Geoffrey, an avid bird watcher, became active in the Williamsburg Bird Club (including three years as its president) and was keenly involved in conservancy projects such as a VA Master Naturalist.
A loving husband and devoted father of two sons, he loved fishing, traveling, and to teach/mentor the following generations. He is survived by his loving wife; two sons; brother and family; sister and family; and many friends and loved ones.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial donation to the Williamsburg Bird Club, Geoffrey Giles Fund, P.O. Box 1085, Williamsburg, VA 23187, in which a scholarship in his name will be created. Online condolences may be shared for the family at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 28, 2020