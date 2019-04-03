|
|
Geoffrey Stephen Beasley, 58, passed away at his home on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 31 years, Connie; his cherished daughter, Jesse; his father, Dick Lamb and wife Jennifer; his mother, Donna Shpil; his sister, Bonnie and husband Kelly; his brother, Dale; and his half-sister, Dana. He was preceded in death by his brother, Curtis. Geff was a proud husband, father, son, brother, friend, and owner/operator of a local irrigation company, Rainmakers, Inc. A celebration of life service will be held at W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home, 210 Harpersville Road, Newport News, on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 2:00 PM.Condolences may be left at www.wjsmithandsonfh.com.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 3, 2019