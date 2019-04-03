Home

POWERED BY

Services
W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
210 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA 23601
(757)-596-6911
Resources
More Obituaries for Geoffrey Beasley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geoffrey Stephen Beasley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Geoffrey Stephen Beasley Obituary
Geoffrey Stephen Beasley, 58, passed away at his home on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 31 years, Connie; his cherished daughter, Jesse; his father, Dick Lamb and wife Jennifer; his mother, Donna Shpil; his sister, Bonnie and husband Kelly; his brother, Dale; and his half-sister, Dana. He was preceded in death by his brother, Curtis. Geff was a proud husband, father, son, brother, friend, and owner/operator of a local irrigation company, Rainmakers, Inc. A celebration of life service will be held at W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home, 210 Harpersville Road, Newport News, on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 2:00 PM.Condolences may be left at www.wjsmithandsonfh.com.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
Download Now