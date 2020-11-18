So sad to hear of this, and so glad to have gotten to visit last year, seeing both Stan and Connie. He was so special to me, becoming even more of a friend over the years after residency. As others have noted, he was the perfect example of a true FAMILY DOCTOR, which is becoming a dying breed. We always had to talk after each Kentucky-Duke basketball game, with the winner always trying to be gracious while each of us knew how proud and happy we were when OUR team won. He learned of my interest in hunting and firearms after residency and he gave me one gun and sold me several others, all of which I will treasure. I was so happy to be able to send him pictures of a mountain lion I killed with a gun he sold to me. Dr. Mitchell was a teacher, mentor, and friend who will be missed but never forgotten for the influence he had on my life.

Ronald D. Weddle, MD

Friend