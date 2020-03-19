Home

George A. Tucker III, 66, of Newport News, Va passed away on March 16, 2020. He is preceded in rest by his father, George A. Tucker II; and mother, Shirley Bauguess. George is survived by his wife of 35 years, Mary E. Tucker; son, Christopher J. Tucker of Newport News, Va; sisters, Dale Ann Kirsch of Newport News, Va, Kim Cassiday of Bonita Springs, FL, and Pam Russell of Tennessee. George was a resident of Newport News for 40 years and will be missed by many. A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Parklawn Memorial Park, 2551 N. Armistead Ave., Hampton, Va 23666. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Friends are encouraged to visit parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 19, 2020
