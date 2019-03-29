George A. Zambas, 91, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Riverside Regional Medical Center after a brief illness.He was born in Cyprus and immigrated to the United States in the early 1940's where he became a US citizen He started out working at Jackson Restaurant on Washington Avenue in Newport News and went on to own and operate his own restaurant until he retired.He was preceded in death by his parents Anthony and Anna Zambas. Left to cherish his memory is his daughter Anna Earnhardt and her husband Terry of Yorktown; his daughter-in-law, Becky Zambas of Suffolk; his grandchildren, Parys Zambas, Jason Earnhardt and Brice Earnhardt; great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 am on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at St. Contantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 am with Father George Chioros officiating. Interment will be private.Memorial donations may be made to St. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 60 Traverse Rd., Newport News, VA 23606.Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and words of condolence with the family. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary