GEORGE ALANSON T. THOMPSON
George Alanson Tracy Thompson, IV, 95, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at his home. George was born in Manhattan, NY and joined the U.S. Army at the age of 17 during WWII. He graduated from Tulsa University with a Chemical Engineering degree and followed up with a Masters degree in Petroleum Engineering. He retired from Mobile Oil Company after 32 years of dedicated service. He moved to Williamsburg, VA and spent his time traveling and building his home.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Herma Thompson. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Svetlana G. Kiseleva; 3 daughters, Christine Ryan of Salem, SC, Barbara Dejean of Louisville, KY and Lorraine Masuoka, and her husband, Loren of Williamsburg, VA; his step-son, George Fyulep and his wife, Anna of Williamsburg, VA; 8 grandchildren, Michael, Kelly, Danielle, Dayana, Sawyer, Camden, Kyle, and Branden and 5 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Weymouth Funeral Home with Military Honors. Interment will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
