Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Brothers Funeral Home
545 E Mercury Blvd
Hampton, VA 23663
(757) 723-4117
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Smith Brothers Funeral Home
545 E Mercury Blvd
Hampton, VA 23663
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith Brothers Funeral Home
545 E Mercury Blvd
Hampton, VA 23663
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Zion Baptist Church
125 W. County Street
Hampton, VA
View Map

George Allen "Snook" Little

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Allen "Snook" Little Obituary
George Allen Little, 97, of Hampton, Virginia, succumbed to natural causes at the comfort of his own home in company of his family on February 29, 2020.

He is preceded in death by his daughter Dora Little, parents, two sisters and four brothers.

George is survived by his wife Pearl of 76 years, daughters, Ella Williamson (Otis), Dorothy Little, Milmer Little, Joyce Ann Little, and JoAnn Robinson (Edward); sisters Ella, Mattie and Dorothy Little; brother James Little; four grandchildren, two great grandchildren and many loving, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

His favorite pass time was playing pool and pinochle.

A celebration of his life will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Zion Baptist Church, 125 W. County Street, Hampton.

A viewing will be held on Friday from 1 to 7 p.m. followed by visitation from 7 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Services of comfort entrusted to Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 545 E. Mercury Blvd., Hampton, 757-723-4117.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -