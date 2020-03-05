|
|
George Allen Little, 97, of Hampton, Virginia, succumbed to natural causes at the comfort of his own home in company of his family on February 29, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his daughter Dora Little, parents, two sisters and four brothers.
George is survived by his wife Pearl of 76 years, daughters, Ella Williamson (Otis), Dorothy Little, Milmer Little, Joyce Ann Little, and JoAnn Robinson (Edward); sisters Ella, Mattie and Dorothy Little; brother James Little; four grandchildren, two great grandchildren and many loving, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
His favorite pass time was playing pool and pinochle.
A celebration of his life will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Zion Baptist Church, 125 W. County Street, Hampton.
A viewing will be held on Friday from 1 to 7 p.m. followed by visitation from 7 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Services of comfort entrusted to Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 545 E. Mercury Blvd., Hampton, 757-723-4117.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 5, 2020