George Allen Parker, 82, of Hayes, VA, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on February 4, 2020 after many years of illness. He is survived by his wife, Susan Boyte Parker. George was born in 1937 in Penn Yan, NY to Gladys Hall Kent (deceased). After joining the U.S. Army, he married his beloved bride in 1959 in Nashville, TN. He and Susan raised their five children in multiple Army towns throughout the United States and Germany. George was a retired U.S. Army Staff Sergeant and completed three tours in Vietnam. After retirement from the Army, they made their home in Yorktown, VA. He also retired from NASA in 1997, completing a total of 45 years of service to the federal government. He was a member of Denbigh Church of God for decades, proudly serving as a leader for the Royal Rangers. Later in life, he found his church home at New Hope Pentecostal Holiness. He was a longtime member of the American Legion and D.A.V.
He was known for his generous spirit, kind heart, and his strong will. He was devoted to his wife, and expressed his love to her all of their nearly 61 years together. Nothing made him happier than to see her and his family happy. His constant loving nature inspired the devotion of his family and many friends along the way. He continually showed his love and devotion to his family, even through the most difficult times of his illness; his loving nature was unwavering. He was known to often let his family know how loved they were with words and thoughtful gestures. He would quickly welcome a friend into the family. He had a unique way of adapting to provide whatever comfort was needed in the moment to those he loved. He loved his country and took pride in flying his American and Army flags in the yard, until he was no longer able.
He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 61 years; brother, Reginald Kent (Noma) and sister, Anne Kent of Canandaigua, NY; five children, David Parker of Savannah, GA, Janet Purdie of Pittsburgh, PA, Pam Toy of Yorktown, VA, Theresa Couch (Edward) of Newport News, VA and John Parker (Heather) of St. Andrews, FL. Also left to cherish his memory is his eldest granddaughter, Theresa Farley (Jeremy) of Hayes, VA who devotedly cared for him the last several years of his life. He leaves behind 9 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; 2 nephews and a niece.
Family will receive friends on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at New Hope Pentecostal Holiness Church in Newport News with a Memorial Service beginning at Noon. Honorary pallbearers will be Jason Sopko, Krystal Toy, Katherine Toy, Amiee Ford, and Alexis Couch. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to any veteran service organization. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 6, 2020