George Hamilton, 80, passed away on May 4th, 2018. Born in Somerville, MA, George was a long time resident of Newport News, Virginia.
George is survived by his wife of 56 years, Ingeborg; children Patrick (Lisa), Sean (Kathleen), Christopher (Shannon), Stephanie (Daniel), and grandchildren Taylor, Christopher, Ryan, Kellen, Ava, and Benjamin. George was a loving father, husband, grandfather and friend to many.
George was a 1960 graduate of Norwich University with a degree in mechanical engineering. Following graduation, George served for 25 years in the United States Army. After his retirement from the Army, George continued his engineering career for many years.
An avid traveller and photographer, George loved to tour the world capturing the perfect shot. Also a car lover (especially convertibles), George loved to put the top down and go for a drive. He especially enjoyed going for an ice cream cone with Inge and participating in the neighborhood Fourth of July parade.
George will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery on September 19th, 2019. Memorial donations may be made to the Leukemia Research Foundation (allbloodcancers.org), or to Norwich University (alumni.norwich.edu/GiveNow).
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 8, 2019