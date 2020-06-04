Funeral services for George Artis West will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday June 5, 2020 at the Word Works Worship Center 533 Denbigh Boulevard, Newport News VA 23608. Due to Covid-19 restrictions this will be a private service, however all who would like to attend via live stream are welcome to do so by visiting the Carter Funeral Home, Denbigh Chapel Facebook page. For a full obituary, please see the obituaries section at www.carterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 4, 2020.