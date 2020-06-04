George Artis West
Funeral services for George Artis West will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday June 5, 2020 at the Word Works Worship Center 533 Denbigh Boulevard, Newport News VA 23608. Due to Covid-19 restrictions this will be a private service, however all who would like to attend via live stream are welcome to do so by visiting the Carter Funeral Home, Denbigh Chapel Facebook page. For a full obituary, please see the obituaries section at www.carterfuneralhomes.com

Published in Daily Press on Jun. 4, 2020.
June 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the staff of Carter Funeral Home
