George B. Hall, Jr., 93, passed away on March 25, 2019. He was a graduate of Washington and Lee and was a Navy veteran. He leaves behind his loving wife, Jean; three children, Holley, Linda and George; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends at Peninsula Funeral Home, Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Peninsula Memorial Park, Friday, March 29, at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements are in the care of Peninsula Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 27, 2019