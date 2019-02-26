A funeral service celebrating the life of George B. Moore will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 26, 2019, in The Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria, LA., with Joe Moore and Bruce Melder officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet, Pineville, LA. Visitation will be observed from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.George B. Moore, born to the late George W. and Rhoda Forrest Moore in Poquoson, VA, passed from this life on Friday, February 22, 2019, at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital, in Alexandria, LA, at the age of 98.Mr. Moore proudly served our country in the United States Navy. He was a founding member and past President of the Poquoson Lions Club, the Poquoson City Council having served for two terms, also a member of American Legion Post 273. He was a Master Carpenter in the construction industry, having co-owned G. W. Moore & Son Homebuilders Co., with his father. Mr. Moore was a past member of Emmaus Baptist Church in VA. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend who was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Cecil Moore; and sisters, Evelyn White and Lola Harrell and his step-daughter, Andrea Moore. He is survived by his wife Mary Redding Moore; his sons, D. Wayne Moore (Ann), George "Benny" Moore, Jr., Barry Joel Moore (Debbie); stepchildren, Joe Moore (Ellen), Tammy Moore and Jill Melder (Bruce); 15 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Anne Lowery and a host of other family members and friends.To extend online condolences to the Moore family, please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com. Published in Daily Press on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary