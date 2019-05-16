Home

POWERED BY

Services
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-8871
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church East End
Newport News, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Bonds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George C. Bonds Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

George C. Bonds Jr. Obituary
George C. Bond, Jr., slipped into eternal rest on May 13, 2019. The son of the late George C. and Nora Wright Bonds, he is survived by his sister, Corine Bonds Arrington (Wilbert); nieces, Karen Luck Stephens, Lori Luck Cross, Gale Camille Arrington, and Nancy Arrington Green (Anthony "Bubba"); great niece, Nicole Alexis Cross; and great nephews, Nathan "Alex" Cross and Anthony "Tony" Green. Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, May 17, 2019 at First Baptist Church East End, Newport News. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
Published in Daily Press on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
Download Now