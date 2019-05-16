|
George C. Bond, Jr., slipped into eternal rest on May 13, 2019. The son of the late George C. and Nora Wright Bonds, he is survived by his sister, Corine Bonds Arrington (Wilbert); nieces, Karen Luck Stephens, Lori Luck Cross, Gale Camille Arrington, and Nancy Arrington Green (Anthony "Bubba"); great niece, Nicole Alexis Cross; and great nephews, Nathan "Alex" Cross and Anthony "Tony" Green. Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, May 17, 2019 at First Baptist Church East End, Newport News. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
Published in Daily Press on May 16, 2019