MSgt. George Carl Cook, USAF, (Ret), 63, of Hampton passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 6, 2019. George was an area resident since 1997. He spent 20 years serving his country at Reese Air Force Base in Texas, Eielson Air Force Base in Fairbanks, Alaska, Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, Montana, Edwards Air Force Base in California, and Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri. He was currently employed at Langley Air Force Base as Program Manager with the Director of Requirements/Personnel Recovery Division. He enjoyed spending time with his family, golfing, bowling and camping. Besides his family, his greatest accomplishment was achieving the rank of Eagle Scout.Survivors include his loving wife of almost 41 years, Brenda Kay Cook; two daughters, Cristina A. Cook of Hampton and Jennifer S. Cook of Newport News and her significant other Brian J. Sabo; four sisters, Cynthia A. Cook, Katherine Sites (Dave) and Melinda Howell all of Ohio, and Julie Wilson of Wisconsin; one granddaughter Caylyn Michelle Cook; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 6-7:30 PM at W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, April 12, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at 12:00 PM at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery with full military honors.The family request in lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Breast Cancer Foundation,10400 Little Patuxent Parkway, Suite 480, Columbia, MD 21044, at , or .Please leave condolences online at www.wjsmithandson.com. Published in Daily Press on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary