R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
George David Schroeder


1930 - 2019
George David Schroeder Obituary
David Schroeder, 89, of Hampton, VA died Saturday, October 26, 2019. Born September 14, 1930 in Williamson, WV, he was the son of the late George Bendedick Jr. and Ethel Schroeder. David was a member of Mabert Road Baptist Church in Portsmouth, OH where he previously was a deacon and sang in the choir. Before retirement, David was a manager for Clark Oil Company and served his country in the Army during the Korean War.

Surviving David is his second wife, Sallie J. Sullivan Schroeder; one son, Ted Schroeder; three daughters, Libby Torphy, Marie Massey (Kim), and Peggy Hooker (Jerry). He also has three step-children, William and Michael Sullivan, and Joan Perry (Tom). David had 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 8 step-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death was his first wife, Margaret M. Davenport Schroeder; his daughter, Donna Stearns; his great-granddaughter, Donna Stearns; and his siblings, Jim D. Schroeder, Emma Mae McKee and Richard Schroeder.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 4-6 pm at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Ave, Hampton. A graveside service will be conducted in Greenlawn Cemetery, Portsmouth, OH

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the USO or the .
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 27, 2019
