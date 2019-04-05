George David Watson, of Hampton, Virginia, passed away suddenly in his home on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at the age of 65. George was born on April 3, 1953 in Connellsville, Pennsylvania. Known as "Dave" amongst his family, he graduated from Uniontown High School in 1971 and studied technical drawing after graduation. He worked various jobs as a draftsman around the country before settling in Virginia. He worked as a draftsman and designer for 25 years at Newport News Shipbuilding, taking great pride in seeing the ships he helped design leave the dry docks and sail into military and commercial service.George was preceded in passing by the love of his life and wife of 41 years, Mary Ellen Watson, in 2015. He was also preceded by his father, Jack Watson; his mother, Rita Suich Watson Kantorik; and his stepfather, Richard Kantorik, all of Fayette County, PA. He is survived by his son, Jeremy Watson, and daughter-in-law, Jessica Watson, of Pittsburgh, PA, and his beloved granddaughters, Marilyn and Amelia Watson. He is also survived by his brothers, DeWaine Watson and Drew Kantorik, and his sister, Donna Bloom, of Fayette County, PA; his sister-in-law, Lois Gorski, of Pottsville, PA; and the many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who loved him dearly.In remembrance of George's life, the family asks for donations to be made to the International Myeloma Foundation at https://www.myeloma.org.Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family. Published in Daily Press on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary