George E. DeHaven Feb. 9, 1930 - Feb. 22, 2020.
Born in Bryn Mawr, Pa. survived by his wife of 67 years, Lissy Andersen DeHaven and father of Andrea, Michael, Patricia, Christine and Elizabeth. George joined the Army immediately after high school graduation in 1948 and retired as a Command Sergeant Major from Fort Monroe after 30 years of Service. He continued as US Army civil service at Fort Monroe for 17 additional years. Service tours included Germany, France, Korea and Vietnam (twice). His awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal w/ 2 Oak Leaf Clusters, Meritorious Service with 1 Oak Leaf Cluster, the Army Commendation Medal with 1 Oak Leaf Cluster, and Superior Civil Service medal.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at Parklawn Memorial Park on Thursday, March 5 at 10AM. Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, Hampton.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to your local food bank in George's memory.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 1, 2020