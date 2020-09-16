George Edward Derosier, Jr., 77, who retired from Northern, VA to Williamsburg VA in 2004, passed away September 8th, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rochelle "Shelly" Derosier.
He attended Commerce High School (1960) in Worcester, MA. From 1972-1973, he attended the Department of Agriculture Graduate School, and Northern Virginia Community College in 1996.
George worked as the Chief for the Intelligence Information Indexing Branch of the DOD, Defense Intelligence Agency from 1964-1996. He served in the Air force from 1960-1964, and earned the rank of Sergeant Senior Airman /E4. After retirement from the DOD, he worked as an accountant for H&R Block (1997-1998), and as an Account Tech in the Division of Finance for Prince William County Park Authority (1998-2004).
George was a member of the Young at Heart Ministry and Monthly Maintenance Ministry at St. Bede Catholic Church, as well as an active usher for the church. He regularly volunteered at Sentara Williamsburg Hospital. George was also part of CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) of Historical Williamsburg, and Neighborhood Watch at Claiborne Condominiums of Williamsburg. In his spare time, George was an avid reader, enjoyed fishing, volunteering, and spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his son, Scott Michael Derosier (Jessica) of Virginia Beach, VA; daughter, Dana Marie Derosier- Huchthausen; grandchildren, Michael Scott Derosier (25), Bailey Anne Huchthausen (22), Matthew Edward Derosier (21), Nicholas Ryan Huchthausen (19), Merrick Nathan Derosier (16); brothers, Joseph Derosier of Port Charlotte, FLA, and James Derosier of Worcester, MA.
A visitation will be held from 5-9pm at Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg on September 17th, 2020. A service will follow September 18th 2020 at 11:30am at St. Bede Catholic Church, 3686 Ironbound Rd, Williamsburg, and interment will directly follow the Mass at St. Bede. Livestreaming will be available through St. Bede website at bedeva.org
. A reception will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in George's honor to Hospice House of Williamsburg, 4445 Powhatan Pkwy, Williamsburg, VA 23188. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com
.