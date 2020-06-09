George Edward Hicks Sr.
George Edward Hicks, Sr., 89, passed away on June 6, 2020. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and retired from Newport News Shipbuilding & Dry Dock after 40 years of service. He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church.

George was preceded in death by his father, Charles Fred Hicks; mother, Georgia Saunders; brothers, Fred and Henry Hicks; and sister, Francis Lyliston. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sandra L. Hicks; sons, George Edward "Eddie" Hicks, Jr. and Mark W. Hicks; daughter, Darlene Ruzic; grandchildren, Austin and Jesse Ruzic, and Taylor, Perry, Nick and Ashton Hicks; great-grandchildren, Jack and Archer Ruzic; and sister, Pat Rutherford.

A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Peninsula Funeral Home. Interment will be at Peninsula Memorial Park.

The family asks that you consider contributions to the Liberty Baptist Church Building Fund, 1021 Big Bethel Road, Hampton, VA 23666.


Published in Daily Press on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Peninsula Funeral Home
