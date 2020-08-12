1/1
George Everett Cook Jr.
1956 - 2020
George Everett Cook Jr., 64, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020, surrounded by his wife and daughters. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

George was born on June 24, 1956, in Newport News, VA, where he lived his entire life. He was a member of the Warwick Masonic Lodge #336 A.F. & A.M. and Warwick Moose Lodge #1711. He retired from the Navy Expeditionary Medical Support Command (NEMSCOM) on January 3, 2020, after 38 years of service to the federal government.

George will be remembered for his unapologetic sense of humor, his abundant generosity, his love of all things Christmas, and a tool collection that would put Home Depot to shame.

He is now happily reunited with his parents, Betty and George "Red" Cook, and his sister, Yvonne LaBatt. He is survived by his beloved wife of 33 years, Gwen Cook; daughters, Dana West and Gina Cook; granddogs Chloe and Madison; sister, Barbara McCurry; aunts, Charlotte McLean and Joann Cook; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In honor of his passion for supporting children and families in need, donations can be made in lieu of flowers to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org/donate) or Hampton Roads Toys for Tots (www.toysfortots.org). Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home. Please leave condolences at www.wjsmithandsonfh.com.

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
210 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA 23601
(757)-596-6911
